Universal working on new 'Doom' movie

Actor-singer Nina Bergman has revealed that she has signed up for Universal's new "Doom" movie adaptation. "Wow, I'm doing the next 'Doom' movie with Universal Pictures! I just signed all the paperwork. I get to go back to Bulgaria again and work with some of my favourite people. This movie with a super cool director AND my new record coming out, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote on Twitter.

According to Variety, the new "Doom" is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. That means the film may be direct-to-DVD, or it could possibly appear on a digital platform like Netflix.

"Doom" is a first-person shooter franchise known for its fast-paced, ultra-violent gameplay. The player, as a space marine, has to fight the armies of Hell on Mars. The video game series has sold more than 10 million copies to date. A soft reboot launched in 2016 to positive reviews, with critics praising its refined shooting mechanics and its smart, self-aware narrative. The last "Doom" movie came in 2005. It starred Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, and Rosamund Pike and was loosely based on the video game series.

