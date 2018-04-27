University of Mumbai gets new Vice Chancellor

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the State C.V. Rao handed over the letter of appointment to Pednekar at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai University

Suhas Raghunath Pednekar, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, was on Friday named the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the State C.V. Rao handed over the letter of appointment to Pednekar at Raj Bhavan.

Pednekar's term will be for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Pednekar succeeds Sanjay Deshmukh, who was sacked on October 24, 2017, after being accused of creating a mess in examination results.

Devanand Shinde, Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor since then.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever