University withdraws academician's diploma for 'plagiarism' in Nagpur

Representational Pic

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University today withdrew a post graduate diploma awarded in 1986 to academician Vedprakash Mishra for alleged plagiarism, its Vice-Chancellor said.

Addressing a press meet, Vice-Chancellor S P Kane said the university's Board of Examination and Evaluation, in its meeting, today decided to withdraw the Post Graduate Diploma in Gandhian Thoughts awarded to Mishra as the latter was found guilty of "plagiarism" in his field report. He said the varsity had taken a decision to withdraw the diploma in 1992 itself but Mishra had obtained a stay from the courts which was dismissed in 2013.

Kane said due to various reasons, the varsity did not act on the decision to withdraw it till the matter was brought to his notice by recent media reports. "The university administration took action as part of its moral responsibility after Dr Mishra failed to appear before authorities to defend himself," Kane said.

