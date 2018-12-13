Unlimited lunch for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary

cricket

After checking in at the team hotel, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma headed to the Indian restaurant with an unlimited vegetarian menu

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma know how to keep things simple in life. The couple, who impressed former England captain Michael Vaughan by giving up their business class seats to the fast bowlers when the team travelled from Adelaide to Perth for the second Test, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday over lunch at Annalakshmi Restaurant here.

After checking in at the team hotel, they headed to the Indian restaurant with an unlimited vegetarian menu. The place at Barrack Square is run by volunteers and patrons can pay whatever they feel like. While we are sure the vegan couple enjoyed their meal, we wonder how much Kohli paid for it.

