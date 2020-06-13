Unlock 1.0: Sanjay Dutt sets an example; covers up with a face shield

Sanjay Dutt got a taste of what it will be like when he resumes shooting and highlighted the safety precautions that needed to be taken in the new scenario. The actor extended support to an NGO by wearing a face shield to set an example to others as well as the frontline warriors. Dutt also reinforced the need to stay safe.

mid-day has learnt that amongst the first stars to return to work in Unlock 1.0 will be Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor for their film Shamshera. A source revealed, "The film's principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team utilised the stay-at-home period by beginning the post-production work. As their next step of action, Karan and Yash Raj Films' [YRF] head honcho Aditya Chopra have decided to film the remaining portion inside the YRF studio with a limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind."

The source added, "The shoot dates have yet to be determined as the makers are awaiting approval from the Producers' Guild. They have also sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to enable daily wagers to resume work on the project."

