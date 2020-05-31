Maharashtra government extends lockdown till June 30: All you need to know

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that the coronavirus lockdown will be extended in the state till June 30 amid issuing revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions.

Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown.#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/3JJrWIWV4J — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 31, 2020

The state government issued revised orders after studying the MHA guidelines and assessing the ground reality. Night curfew will be manitained in accordance to MHA guidelines issued on Saturday according to which, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

Containment zones

The contaminated zones will be demarcated by Municipal/District Authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The municipal commissioners in corporation areas and district collectors in other parts of the district, ‎will have the power to decide the containment zones. The contaminated zones should be a unit which can be effectively governed and efficiently managed considering the recourses availability.

In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure there is no movement of people in and out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods.

Highlights:

Maharashtra government names extension of lockdown till June 30 as "Mission Begin Again"

All markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to resume operation from June 5 on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with conditions

Private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength from June 8, with remaing staff working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected

Maharashtra government makes it clear that easing of curbs and phase-wise opening will exclude COVID-19 containment zones

All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15 percent strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more

What will remain shut/prohibited throughout the state

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social! political! sports/ entertainment! academic/ cultural! religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places/ places of worship for public

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued guidelines for the phased reopening of activities outside containment zone. The aim of Unlock 1 is to resume more economic activities. Hours after the Centre announced extension of lockdown, Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray and his alliance partner and NCP president Sharad Pawar held a discussion on Saturday night

(with inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news