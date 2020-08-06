Unlock 3: Government issues preventive guidelines for gyms and yoga institutes

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Centre on Thursday, issued new guidelines for gyms and yoga institutes which opened across the country from Augst 5 under Unlock 3 - the third phase of easing of lockdown. The preventive guidelines have been issued with the aim of minmising physical contact. Yoga institutes and gymnasium centers have been directed to place equipment 6 feet apart, take contactless payments, and keep dustbins and trash cans covered at all times.

Here are the preventive guidelines to be followed before opening the yoga institutes and gymnasium centers. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/dO3t7ewxxc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 6, 2020

A circular issued in this regard states certain measures that must be undertaken before the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. Earlier, while allowing gyms and yoga institutes to open, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said since Yoga and physical activity is important for health and well-being, it has been decided to open yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5.



Pic/Twitter MyGovIndia

As per the preventive guidelines, the government has asked gyms and yoga institutes to utilise outdoor space by relocating equipment, to ensure social distancing with 6 feet gap and to create an entry and exit pathways by using floor/wall markings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Pic/Twitter MyGovIndia

"Spas, Sauna, Steam Bath and Swimming Pool shall remain closed," the guidelines stated. The preventive guidelines also state that visitors at yoga institutes and gymnasiums must use lockers while practicing social distancing. The guideline also directs gyms and yoga institutes to limit the number of staff and members on the common gym floor, workout areas, and changing rooms.

Although yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to resume business, the government has decided to keep schools, colleges, and educational institutions shut till the end of August.

