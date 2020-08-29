Unlock 4: Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7
Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called unlock 4 will be in effect till September 30.
Metro rail
In its new guidelines to operationalize “unlock 4” metro rails will be allows to ply in a graded manner.
The central government laid down various rules to ease out the restrictions as part of the next phase of unlocking.
More details awaited…
