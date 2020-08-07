Unlock local trains immediately, demand traders and shop owners

Trains are currently available only for essential workers. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

While the state government has allowed shops to remain open for all seven days, trains continue to remain shut. Traders say that most of their staffers reside in far-flung areas like Vasai-Virar and Dombivli and are not able to reach work.

Shop owners say it is difficult for customers to reach shops too as trains are available only for essential workers. While asking staffers to travel by road is an expensive affair.

"The number of customers has also decreased as there is no means to travel. We will write to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to unlock train services," said a trader.

Speaking to mid-day, The Bombay Suburban Grain Dealers Association's secretary, Chandrakant Gala, said, "If trains resume, customers and staff will be able to reach shops easily. Without business, it is difficult to survive."

President of the Retail Food Dealers Welfare Association Andheri East, Pravin Maru, said, "Most of the workers live Dombivli, Nalasopara, and Wadala. Travelling by road takes four hours. Businesses can resume only if local trains do."

"Today or tomorrow, trains must be unlocked. The government should look into this matter and allow people to travel in locals," said Viren Shah of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

