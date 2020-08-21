Unlock the potential of earnings in Stock Market trading and investments

Even today many people feel that FD, PPF, Bonds, Post office, Insurance, Mutual Funds, etc are the best and safer source of investment. But do you know the fact that all the above institutions are just agents and they all invest directly in Equity and Properties. Yes, friends, it's a fact that the real wealth is created only by investing in Equities and properties and not through these agents. It is being proved by Mr Shashank Rawale who have contributed to the life of more than 15,000 people all over Maharashtra and now moving Globally. He had started his journey of Share trading and investments at the age of 21 and doing business since the age of 17. He first started his own trading in currency segment with an initial investment of Rs. 5000/- and compounded his returns on everyday trading by reinvesting 50% of the profits.

Today his company's tone over is in crores in the last 11 years. There are many success stories of his clients which he have created. Where many people think that we cannot earn through everyday trading but Mr. Shashank Rawale have proved that heavy profits can be earned consistently with the help of trading every day. The success ratio is more than 90% trades in profit. The techniques are very easy to understand which helped even a less educated person to make profits in stock market. His teaching method is also very simple which makes the product more attractive. Not only that but he also got great success in his investment strategies where all the investment stocks in his portfolio are in huge profits even after market crash which is the biggest achievement and its difficult to find such kind of achievements in the history of Indian Stock Market. We all know that scams like Harshad Mheta and Ketan Parekh took place but with the help of Mr. Shashank Rawale’s trading and investment strategies we can earn a lot with unbelievable returns without getting involved in stock market manipulation or any such scams.

Wealth can only be created from Equity and Property but for that proper knowledge is required without which you cannot win the race. His company Shashank Rawale Consultancy helps for the same. Apart from share trading and investment he also teaches you the whole financial management which is very essential for common people to achieve their financial goals and to be safe from financial losses. He focuses on low investment and more profits out of which he provides many other multiple sources of income to his clients which make them more confident and more wealthy.

Today in COVID-19 situation where economy is not performing well and people are getting unemployed rapidly, such kind of knowledge is very important which help us to earn as second or main source of income.

Shashank Rawale Consultancy’s offices are located in Navi Mumbai and give online courses all over India.

Office Numbers: 81088 7 6666, 97733 2 7777

Email address: shashankrawale17@gmail.com

