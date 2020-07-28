Unlocking the Business of Health: RR Solution

With unlock 2.0 of the Indian economy, organizations and enterprises are owning up to their responsibility of ensuring employee safety, RR Solution, the leaders of corporate gifting, with an integrated marketing campaign #CourageToShowCare invites industry leaders for candid conversations to ensure employee safety and win back trust of partners, customers and colleagues in today's fragile business ecosystem.

The campaign talks about the need to appreciate compliance with safety norms and laud achievements that are both about success at work but also outside it. "Because most of us are working from home, it seems indispensable for us to ensure the safety of our loved ones and the community we interact with and that responsibility stays with us whether we are inside or outside our workplace," says Mukul Vashisht, founder and proprietor of RR Solution and Corporate Gifting.

Health and wellness is essential for industries and service providers. And this has been the biggest motivator why RR Solution and Corporate Gifting launched their own COVID-19 armoury and kit. One of the major topics of conversation during the first week of the COVID19 lockdown was the shortage of PPE kits. According to an NDTV report, India started manufacturing PPE kits within the first two months of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, all PPE kits were being imported. Union Minister Smriti Irani recently tweeted that India is now producing over 4.5 lakh PPE kits through more than 600 companies who are lab certified to manufacture these kits. A lot of these companies were still facing a challenge in distribution. Mukul highlights their white labelling service for brands helped them improve the accessibility of COVID19 essentials like facemasks, sanitizers and PPE kits.

"Bringing out new products, offering customers millions of choices and not limiting the choices to a preconceived standard but allowing 100% customizations is integral to our business." He explains.

The size of the Indian gifting market is set to rise from an estimated $119 million in 2019 to

$159 million by 2025, according to a report by TechSci Research.

India is all set to jump from the current online gifting market of $65 million to $84 billion by 2024, according to the latest research by 'Qwikcliver'.

The campaign created and visualized by RR's communication agency, Growthjack Agency, is aimed at sensitizing individuals and the collective to take action as one to turn the table on COVID19. The campaign has gained over a million impressions online.

From the experience of serving international corporations, big business houses and corporates, such as The Apollo Spectra, Bose, Titan, CPA Global, YKK, Bausch & Lomb, we asked the man behind the gifting enterprise Shri Mukul Vashisht, what it means to run a business in these turbulent times.

"The supply-demand problem arose because we didn't ask the right questions at the right time. Any successful enterprise would need to manufacture, source or import their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage in the value chain. Such benefit can only accrue if our institutions allow reform and build efficiencies of scale. With corporate souvenir items and corporate gifts for customers, RR Solution has improved accessibility of essential products like masks, PPE kits and more," he replied.

When asked about the way forward for businesses in India, he said: "We need to identify our core strengths - whether it is manufacturing, sourcing or import - and ensure that we stay competitive in that. Only on this basis can we think of increasing our exports and serving the international market."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.