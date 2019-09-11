Unnao case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar brought to AIIMS

Expelled BJP MLA and key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar was brought to the AIIMS along with co-accused Shashi Singh to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up in the hospital.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had given directions for setting up a temporary court on Saturday at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted after the July 28 accident which was an attempt on her life by Sengar.

Also Read: Don't want Unnao rerun: SC lawyers file plea over Chinmayanand case

The high court had on Friday issued the permission for the setting up the temporary court and a notification from the administrative side which shall record her testimony, said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. She is battling for life after a truck rammed into a car she was travelling in, in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28. The accident killed two of her aunts and injured her lawyer.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates