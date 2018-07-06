Unnao Molestation: Police arrest two men, on the lookout for the third accused

The video clip shows three men molesting a woman has gone viral in Unnao city

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with a video that has gone viral in Unnao city. The video clip shows three men molesting a woman. The arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Akash. The police are looking for the third accused.

#UPDATE Police have arrested two men Rahul and Akash. Search for other is underway. In the video the victim was seen pleading with the men, “Bhaiyya aisa mat karo”. The men continued their act and threatened to make the video clip viral. #Unnao https://t.co/PRUTTMb3Za — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2018

The woman was allegedly taken from her home to a secluded forest area in order to molest her.

Talking to ANI earlier in the day, the Superintendent of Police, North Unnao, Anoop Singh said, "A video from Unnao in which three men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Once we identify the accused strictest action will be taken against them."

The investigation is underway.

