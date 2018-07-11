Unnao Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The sources said the charge sheet was filed before Special CBI court in Lucknow and names Sengar and his alleged associate Sashi Singh as accused in the case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with alleged rape of a teenager at his residence, officials said on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.The victim had alleged that she was raped by the MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao at his residence on June 4, 2017 where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.

Faced with embarrassment, the BJP government in the state had recommended a CBI probe in April this year. Sengar is a four-time MLA.

A purported video of the girl's father before his death had gone viral in which he had alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLA's brother and others in the presence of police.

