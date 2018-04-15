Unnao rape case: CBI makes second arrest

Kuldeep Sengar sent to seven-day police custody



The victim's mother had alleged that a woman lured her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her. Pics/PTI

The CBI yesterday made a second arrest in the Unnao rape case as it took into custody Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of crime, officials said.

A special court in Lucknow has sent Sengar, the prime accused in the case, to a seven-day CBI custody, they said. In her complaint to UP Police, now part of the CBI FIR, the victim's mother has alleged that Shashi Singh had lured her daughter and took her to Sengar's residence where he raped her. She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard. The agency arrested the BJP MLA from Bangarmau on Friday after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.



After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12. The agency took over the investigation in three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by the BJP MLA.

Within hours of taking over the investigation, the CBI brought Sengar, who had remained untouched by the state police, to its office in Lucknow, where he was questioned for nearly 16 hours before being taken into custody. In a scathing order yesterday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the inaction by the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police. The court underlined that in spite of complaint from the victim to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no substantial action was taken by the police.

