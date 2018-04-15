Unnao rape case: CBI special court remands lawmaker to 7 days custody, survivour undergoes tests

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought a 14-day remand but the court only allowed a week-long remand. The agency earlier got Sengar's medical examination done



Kuldip Singh Sengar

A CBI special court sent the rape accused Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar to seven days CBI custody, while the 17-year-old rape survivour was sent for medical examination to a hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought a 14-day remand but the court only allowed a week-long remand. The agency earlier got Sengar's medical examination done here. Sengar, the lawmaker from Unnao's Bangamau, however continued to claim that he was innocent and told media persons before he was presented before the court that he had full faith in God and the judiciary.

Accused of raping a 17-year-old and conspiring to kill her father, who died of injuries he sustained while beaten brutally in police custody by Sengar's brother and some aides, was arrested by the CBI on Friday after a day-long interrogation. He was also confronted with some facts by the agency.

Woman Shashi Singh, who is accused of taking the girl to the legislator has also been arrested. Three cases have been filed against the party legislator under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Earlier, the victim, who along with her mother and uncle, were brought here under tight security in the morning, underwent tests at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

The victim later told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Thursday statement that the guilty will be brought to book was very reassuring and that he now hoped that justice will be done in her case. She also said that the arrest of the accused legislator was also a positive development.

She also thanked the media and the CBI for taking up her battle that so far was a "lonely and losing battle". However, her uncle accused the Unnao administration of conniving to save the legislator. She was later taken to the CBI's zonal office where a detailed statement from her is likely to be recorded.

The victim tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on last Sunday, claiming inaction in the rape case that took place in 2017. Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up in custody by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and his aides, following which he died in hospital.

Also read: Kathua, Unnao rape case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on indefinite hunger strike

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates