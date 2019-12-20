Unnao rape case verdcit: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi court

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Friday, a court in Delhi sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment. Sengar was convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017. The Tis Hazari Court of Delhi has also ordered Sengar to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the victim.

2017 Unnao rape case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has also ordered BJP expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to pay a compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs to the victim https://t.co/xfaVVsOG0X — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

The court has also directed the CBI to offer the necessary protection to the victim and her family. The court has also asked CBI to provide a safe house to the victim and her family.

On Monday, the court had convicted Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job.

The court convicted Sengar under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.

While Shashi Singh, the co-accused, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court.

More details awaited.

