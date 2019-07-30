Unnao rape case: More questions than answers here, says Susie Shah

national

Former, current chiefs of State Commission for Women stand on two sides of the Unnao accident coin

Susie Shah and Vijaya Rahatkar

A case "that leaves you with more questions than answers is always undesirable," said former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chief Susie Shah, while referring to Unnao rape case. To recap, a 19-year-old girl had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape. On Sunday, a speeding truck hit the car the survivor was travelling in, critically injuring her and her lawyer and killing two of her aunts. An FIR was filed in the matter against Sengar and nine others on Monday, charging them with murder.

Faith getting eroded

Shah, who is the secretary of Mumbai Congress, rued that, "Was this a genuine accident or was it deliberate? Who can blame people for thinking that it seems like there is more to this than meets the eye? What is certain though is that because of all the question marks hanging above this case, the people's faith in the police machinery and rule of law is getting further eroded. The PM talks about sabka saath, sabka vikaas. How about sabka vishwas? (everybody's trust)." "From the outset, there was also no witness protection in this case. It also is a big deterrent for those who would want to appear as witnesses in cases of gory crimes, especially against the connected and powerful," she added.

Give them time

Meanwhile, Vijaya Rahatkar, the current chief of the commission and president of BJP's Mahila Morcha stated, "This is a huge and unfortunate tragedy, let us never forget that. We should now let investigations continue and most importantly, give them time, rather than simply pronouncing a decision or making personal judgements on the developments." Rahatkar asked why the Unnao accident was being looked solely through a political lens. "We need to cut through the continual finger-pointing by critics and the opposition. Look at what the government has done recently. Rajya Sabha passed a Bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children.

It also provides for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. This proves the current political dispensation's seriousness and intent in curbing crime against women and children and in fact, all victims of sexual assault. Instead of constantly harping on a conspiracy and seeing this through a narrow perspective, we need to ensure a fair probe and justice for the survivor."

