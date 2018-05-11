Unnao rape case: Victim, kin demand death penalty for BJP MLA

According to reports, the CBI has already recorded the victim's statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC )

The Unnao gang-rape victim and her relatives on Friday demanded the death penalty for accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly confirmed his role in the crime.

The victim said, "I demand the death penalty for Sengar for raping me and for the murder of my father."

The victim's uncle said, "We demand protection for our family so that we can give our statement before the court fearlessly. We demand death penalty for Kuldeep Sengar."

According to reports, the CBI has already recorded the victim's statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ), in which she reiterated that Sengar raped her at his home in Uttar Pradesh¿s Makhi village on June 4 last year.

On May 8, Sengar, main accused in the Unnao rape case was shifted from the Unnao Jail to Sitapur Jail after an appeal was filed in the Allahabad High Court by the victim's family.

The Bangarmau MLA from Unnao district who till recently enjoyed 'Y' category security has three cases registered against him.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has charged him under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI.

