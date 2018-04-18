Unnao rape: CBI files case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's close aide

Shashi Singh, a close aide of the accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was sent to a four day Police Custody on Monday



Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against Shashi Singh's son Shubham, making it the fourth one in the ongoing Unnao rape case issue. Shashi Singh, a close aide of the accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was sent to a four day Police Custody on Monday. It was alleged that Shashi took the victim to Sengar on the day crime was committed. She was detained by the police authorities on Monday.

Earlier, a special court in Lucknow had Sengar, the prime accused in the case, to a seven-day CBI custody, they said. In her complaint to UP Police, now part of the CBI FIR, the victim's mother has alleged that Shashi Singh had lured her daughter and took her to Sengar's residence where he raped her. She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard. The agency arrested the BJP MLA from Bangarmau on Friday after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever