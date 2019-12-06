Unnao rape survivor brought to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment

An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor, who was set afire earlier today, arrives at Safdarjung Hospital after the state government arranged an air ambulance from Lucknow. Pic/ PTI

New Delhi: A rape survivor, who sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was on Thursday brought to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for medical treatment. The ambulance carrying Unnao rape survivor covered a distance of 13 km from the Indira Gandhi International airport to Safdarjung Hospital in 18 minutes.

"We have set up a dedicated ICU under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar - Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Safdarjung hospital," hospital medical superintendent Dr Sunil Gupta had said adding that all the preparations for her treatments have been made. The woman, who has suffered about 90 per cent of extensive burn injuries, was first referred to a Lucknow hospital from Unnao and then was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for proper medical treatment.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

