Unnao rape survivor critical, on life support system: AIIMS sources

The victim and her lawyer had suffered critical injuries in the accident at Raebareli

Congress supporters hold placards demanding punishment for accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The Unnao rape survivor admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi remains critical and is on life support system, sources at the hospital said on Tuesday. Her lawyer, who was also critically injured, was admitted to the Trauma Centre on Tuesday. The victim has been kept in the ICU.

The Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor on Monday to shift the rape survivor from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Science, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.

"She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors," sources at the hospital said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday for further treatment following a Supreme Court directive, police said. She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the accident which took place in Raebareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation into the accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

