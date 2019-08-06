Unnao rape survivor's lawyer to be airlifted to Delhi

national

Mahendra Singh, the lawyer is said to be in a deep coma and in critical condition though he has been taken off the ventilator

The lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, Mahendra Singh, will be airlifted on Tuesday morning to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). According to a statement issued by Aeromed Airambulances, the lawyer and his attendant will be airlifted before noon. The Unnao rape survivor was airlifted on Monday in an air ambulance late and admitted to AIIMS.

Unnao rape survivor's accident case: Purnendra Singh, SP Traffic Lucknow, says, “As per SC's order, victim & her lawyer will be airlifted to Delhi. Green corridor has been prepared to take them to airport. The route has been cleared. The two patients will be taken in turns." pic.twitter.com/ywyGoZTY1d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2019

Mahendra Singh is said to be in a deep coma and in critical condition though he has been taken off the ventilator. The rape survivor and the lawyer were critically injured in a road accident in Rae Bareli when a speeding truck crashed into their car on July 28. The rape survivor's two aunts were killed in the accident and she sustained serious injuries.

"Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh stated. "I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," stated Verma.

"One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. M K Charan stated.

The rape survivor and the lawyer were seriously injured and had been undergoing treatment at the King George's Medical University in Lucknow. The CBI has been asked to investigate the conspiracy behind the accident and it is on the Supreme Court's orders that the rape survivor and the lawyer were being shifted to Delhi for advanced treatment.

All cases related to the Unnao rape that involves expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar have been transferred to Delhi. Sengar too has been transferred to Tihar Jail in the national capital.

With inputs from IANS

