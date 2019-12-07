Unnao rape victim dies, netizens bay for another

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze and airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Thursday has died. The victim who had more than 90 percent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours and died due to cardian arrest. According to reports, the Unnao rape victim was set ablaze by five men who had raped her in march and were out on bail.

The 20-year-old victim ran for a kilometer with 90 percent burns, in intense pain, crying for help and assistance. She was on the way to the Rae Bareli court when she was attacked and set on fire. As per reports, after the incident with burn injuries, she took a bystander's mobile phone and called the emergency help number and police herself.

Twitter is abuzz with #unnaorape with netizens now calling for a Hyderabad style encounter for the perpetrators of the crime in Uttar Pradesh by the UP Police. "Unnao rape victim could not survive from burn injuries. How UP police is going to act now? Will it follow the precedent set by Hyderabad police? Accused is out already on bail...Let's see, how justice prevails and law takes its own course from here", said a tweet.

"RIP Unnao victim, hope with your life you will help redefine witness protection in our country", a netizen said. "On the day when #unnaorape survivor is set on fire, four rape accused in telangana rape case are killed in an encounter by police, without trial", said another tweet.

"UP police you know what to do next". "karo encounter", is the sentiment on twitter. Another tweet said, "It's not a good reflection on part of the @UPGovt & @Uppolice! The threat was known and it could have taken steps to ensure a safe place elsewhere. Was tht not possible? She fought for justice, but the authorities have failed her!".

As per a report, Unnao is now the "rape capital" of Uttar Pradesh with a plethora of such cases.

