Unnao rape victim, lawyer critically injured; her two aunts dead in road mishap

Raebareli: Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two of her aunts succumbed to their injuries on Sunday when their car collided with a truck. "Victim, her aunts, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. The rape victim's aunts succumbed to injuries while the victim and her lawyer are in a critical condition," advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, junior of advocate Mahendra Singh stated.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the rape case of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, which occurred last year. M P Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP) denied having any knowledge of why the victim was not accompanied by the bodyguards though security cover has been provided to them. "I do not have any knowledge of why the victim's family was not accompanied by the bodyguards. We will carry out an investigation to find out the reason behind it. One gunner and two female bodyguards were given to the victim," stated Verma.

Unnao rape case: Victim and 2 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, collided with a truck in Raebareli. More details waited. pic.twitter.com/n26TGoxpcK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, who visited the hospital to see the injured, stated they were ready to provide all kinds of monetary help to the victim and also demanded a CBI inquiry into the accident. "One woman was brought dead while three others were severely injured when they came to the hospital. Their condition is critical. The identity of all of them was unknown when the bodies were brought to the hospital," Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. M K Charan stated.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Unnao rape victim's accident. pic.twitter.com/tCEAkbI9ff — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

Unnao rape survivor's accident: Forensic team reaches the accident spot in Rae Bareli pic.twitter.com/VoRro9MsCn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

UP DGP OP Singh on Unnao rape survior:We'll conduct a fair&free probe.Primary probe suggests it was purely an accident due to an overspeeding truck. Truck driver&owner have been arrested. If the family demands a CBI inquiry into the case, we'll hand over the case to CBI. pic.twitter.com/rhXgb34YHw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Kuldeep Singh Sengar under Sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act in its charge sheet filed in July last year . The teen was allegedly raped in Unnao by the BJP MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

