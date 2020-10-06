'Unnecessary, unwarranted': India on UN official's remark on UP rapes

Police personnel try to stop Congress workers while they were on their way to Mahatma Gandhi statue during a protest over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras (UP), in Gurugram. Pic/PTI

India on Monday termed the UN Resident Coordinator's statement regarding recent cases of violence against women as "unwarranted."

The Ministry of External Affairs criticised United Nations official for the statement on the recent cases of violence against women in India and said that the investigation process is still underway, "any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided."

Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, told the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, "Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government."

He further added: "Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. The Constitution guarantees equality to all citizens of India. As a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of society."

Earlier today, UN in India had put out a statement regarding the alleged rape cases occurring in Hathras and Balrampur regions of Uttar Pradesh in India.

"Cases of the alleged rape, murder in Hathras, Balrampur are another reminder that women, girls from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence," said UN in India.

The Hathras case sparked enormous outrage with a series of intense protests being observed across the nation, demanding punishment for the accused.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever