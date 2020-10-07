Unrest in Kyrgyzstan, Opposition seizes government buildings

People protest the results of a parliamentary vote in front of the seized main government building in Bishkek on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan have seized several government buildings in the country's capital, freed the ex-president from jail and announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused "certain political forces" of trying to "illegally seize power" in the country in a statement on Tuesday morning and urged the opposition to get people off the streets.

Mass protests in Bishkek

Mass protests in the capital, Bishkek, and other cities broke out after the authorities announced early results of Sunday's parliamentary election. They attributed the majority of votes to two parties with ties to the ruling elites, amid reports of vote buying and other violations. Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets on Monday, demanding the cancellation of the vote and a new election.

590 injured in clashes

Police moved to disperse the crowds with water cannons, tear gas and flashbang grenades; 590 people sustained injuries in clashes with police and one person died, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry.

The violent crackdown failed to curb the unrest, and during the night the protesters broke into the government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office. Interfax reported that opposition supporters also took control of Bishkek's City Hall.

Plans to oust president

Leaders of several opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government. "We intend to seek the dismissal of Jeenbekov from his post," Maksat Mamytkanov from an opposition party said on Tuesday.

