Unstoppable! Avengers: Infinity War grosses over 120 crore in 3 days at India Box Office

Avengers Infinity War. Pic/Youtube

Marvel Studio's biggest superhero film Avengers: Infinity War's Box Office collections in India has shattered all records and how! The film has become 2018's highest Hollywood earner in India so far what with making a gross box office business of Rs 120.09 crore. The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against supervillain Thanos, also had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in India.

"The opening weekend numbers are a testament to 'Avengers: Infinity War' creating a cinematic milestone. The success goes to show the ever increasing fan base and the pop culture phenomena that Marvel as a brand enjoys in India," Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

The net box office collections of Avengers: Infinity War is Rs 94.03 crore. The movie is inching towards the 100 crore club.

Here's the day-wise collection of Avengers: Infinity War in India (gross):

Day 1: 40.13

Day 2: 39.10

Day 3: 41.67

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

