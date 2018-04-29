Unstoppable Rafael Nadal records 400th clay court victory

World No. 1 Nadal also extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets as he downed Goffin for a third time in three meetings



Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal racked up the 400th clay court victory of his career on Saturday as he swept past Belgium's David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Barcelona final and stand just one win from an 11th title in the Spanish city.

World No. 1 Nadal also extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive sets as he downed Goffin for a third time in three meetings on the red dirt surface he has dominated for more than a decade. In Sunday's final, the Spaniard will face Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever