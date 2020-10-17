Unveiling the mask! Alia Bhatt recalls the time when people were kind

After lying low for a while due to constant trolling in the wake of the insider-versus-outsider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Alia Bhatt is back to being social media savvy. In her latest post, she is seen wearing a sheet mask. The actor was not exactly pampering herself as the caption said it all. "Throwback to when masks were skincare and people were kind," she wrote.

Bhatt may have moved on and immersed herself in work, but she has not forgotten what she had to endure in the past few months. On October 19, Bhatt will complete eight years in the industry — the day her debut film, Student of the Year, released in 2012. Fans have been posting messages, encouraging her to shine on and ignore the trolls.

Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai. After wrapping up the film, she will move on to "RRR", her project down South with "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

Alia Bhatt, on the professional front, will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

Apart from RRR, the actress has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

