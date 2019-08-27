UP: 16 killed in three-vehicle collision in Shahjahanpur

national

According to the police, a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van which then overturned

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Sixteen people were killed and five others were seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles on National Highway 24 on Tuesday morning, police said. SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi informed that the accident took place on Jamka crossing when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned.

The deceased were riding in the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, the SP said, adding the truck later overturned over the van. Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, are said to have died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to ensure proper care and treatment of the injured persons. A senior government official informed the CM condemned the death of passengers and has expressed his condolences. He has also directed for appropriate compensation be provided.

Also Read: 30 pilgrims injured after bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident in Jammu and Kashmir, over 40 passengers were injured when an overloaded minibus rolled down into a gorge in Udhampur on Tuesday, police informed. The accident took place after the vehicle left Chunanta village for Udhampur around 7.30 am, a police official told PTI.

A police officer said the driver of the vehicle lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve in Ramnagar area because of which the vehicle overturned before rolling down into a 70-feet gorge. A rescue operation was launched and 41 injured persons were shifted to hospital.

"The vehicle was overloaded and some of the passengers were sitting on its rooftop when the accident occurred," one of the injured passengers, undergoing treatment at district hospital Udhampur, he added. Police have registered a case regarding the incident.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: One killed, another injured as bike falls off Delhi's Barapullah flyover

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates