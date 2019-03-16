UP: Alleged cattle smuggler arrested following encounter with police

crime

According to reports, the police had received information about the presence of two miscreants in the region. Immediately, police began checking vehicles near the Monari railway crossing where they two bikes coming towards them.

Representational image

An encounter between the police and cattle smugglers broke out on Saturday in Sambhal, following which an individual, accused of smuggling cattle, was arrested.

In the ensuing gunfire which broke out, a police personnel Ramvir sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Talking to ANI, SP Yamuna Prasad said, "Afsar (arrested individual) belongs to Bulandshahr district, he is being charged with several criminal cases like animal trafficking and robbery, recorded at various police stations."

A search operation is underway to nab the second accused in the case.

