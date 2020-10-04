UP BJP youth leader arrested on rape charges

The Prayagraj police on Sunday arrested Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha, who was absconding after charges of gang rape by a student. The Kashi Prant or Varanasi unit leader was arrested from near Bakshi Dam. Another accused, Anil Dwivedi, has already been arrested. According to reports, a B.A student had alleged about a fortnight ago that she had been gang raped by Shyam Prakash Dwivedi and Anil Dwivedi at gun point.



The victim claimed that the accused had led her to his hotel and raped her there with his friend. She stated that earlier in March, the two accused had barged into her house and had raped her. The family was afraid of the consequences and asked her not to report the incident. The Colonelganj police had registered the case and started investigations.



The medical examination of the victim was also done and her statement was recorded in the presence of a magistrate. The opposition parties even put up posters of the BJP leader at the Subhash crossing to highlight the police failure in arresting the main accused. Anil Dwivedi was arrested last week.



SP City, Dinesh Singh said that the charge sheet in the matter would be submitted at the earliest so that the accused get punishment.

