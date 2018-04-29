UP Board 10th Result 2018 declared: Check marks on upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 on Sunday at 12.30 pm on the official website upresults.nic.in. However it will be faster to check it on up10.jagranjosh.com.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 on Sunday(April 29) at 12.30 pm on the official website upresults.nic.in. However it will be faster to check it on up10.jagranjosh.com. The UP Board 2018 examination for Class 10 concluded on February 22. Since the exams started early from February 6, the results will also be out early, as the entire process of checking answer sheets and compiling of results will take 40-45 days time after the last examination. Last year, the UP Board Exam was delayed and its impact was seen on the UP Board Result declaration date. The UP 10th Result 2017 was declared in the second week of June 2017. In 2016, the UP Board 10th Result was declared in the last week of May, which is in line with the general trend over the years.

Students can check their UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The UP Board Class 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - upresults.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your UP Board Class 10 Result 2017

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - up10.jagranjosh.com

>> Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

>> Cross-verify all the details and click on the submit button.

>> View and download UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 for future reference.

According to the official website, The Results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.

