UP Board 12th Result 2018 declared: Check your results on upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 12th Result 2018 on Sunday (April 29) at12.30pm on the UP Board official site at Upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 12th Result 2018 on Sunday (April 29) on the UP Board official site at Upresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on up12.jagranjosh.com. According to the UP Board datesheet announced earlier, the examinations started on February 6, 2018, and conclude on March 12, 2018. Last year, the UP Board exams were delayed after the Election Commission of India declared the elections of the Uttar Pradesh legislature. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were held from February 11 to March 8 and the UP Board exams started on March 16 and concluded on April 21. The results were declared on June 9 for both Class 10 and 12.

Students can check their UP Board 12th Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The UP Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - Upresults.nic.in

Here's how you should check your results

Click on the website - up12.jagranjosh.com

Enter your details such as roll number, name and other relevant details

Click on the button submit

Your UP Board 12th Result 2017 will appear on the screen, Check it throughly

Take the print out of the UP Board 12th Result 2018 copy for future reference.

The UP Board is one of the biggest board which conducts annual high school and intermediate examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which was founded in 1921 is a apex school-level educational body that conducts 10th and 12th exams every year.

