UP boys cook up kidnapping story to avoid school

Two boys aged 13 and 11 respectively, weaved a yarn around getting kidnapped as they feared punishment from their parents.

The boys, who live in Lucknow's Saadatganj locality, left home for school on Monday and returned with the story later.

They told their parents that they were on their way to school at 7.30.a.m. when a man in a car called them.

"The man pulled us inside the car which had five other men who blindfolded us. Near Thakurganj, we managed to break the glass of the car with a bottle and shouted for help. Since the car had slowed down due to traffic, we managed to escape," the boys said.

The parents panicked and informed the police which then sent out teams to track down the kidnappers.

HO Saadatganj, Mahesh Pal Singh, said: "The truth came out when we scanned the CCTV footage of the area. We did not see the boys nor the car. When interrogated further, the boys confessed that they had cooked up the story because they had not done their homework and were also late for school."

The SHO said that the boys had been counselled not to indulge in such acts in the future.

