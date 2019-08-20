UP Cabinet gives nod to Bundelkhand Expressway

national

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to construct Bundelkhand Expressway and also frame Juvenile Justice rule which mandates the registration of all organisations which are working for children's welfare in the state. The decisions were taken at the meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Cabinet approved 18 proposals including the filling up of vacancies in the Department of Ground water.

The spokespersons of the State government and ministers Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh briefed reporters after the Cabinet meeting and said, "The bid document for the construction of various packages of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been approved by the Cabinet." They said, "There is a total of six packages and the entire process will be completed in 45 days while further approval of the Cabinet is mandatory for any revision in the detailed project report (DPR)."

As per an official statement, the Cabinet also decided to create New Juvenile Justice rule. Under the new guidelines, the organisations which are working for the welfare of children need to get registered and strict action will be taken against any such organisation found functioning without the registration.

"Taking cognizance of vacancies in categories B and C in the Ground Water Department, the posts will be filled on contractual basis for one year or till the recruitment is done through the Public Service Commission," the statement said.

The statement further said, "The Cabinet also gave approval to various works under the UP Core Road Network Development Project. The project cost is 570 million dollars and the World Bank would shoulder the expense of around 400 million dollars. Rest of the expenses will be borne by the state government."

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal for exemption of stamp and registration fee for 589.35 acres of land of Kushinagar international airport that has to be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI)," the statement said.

As per the statement, the Cabinet also approved the revision in the bid document for the construction of two packages of Gorakhpur Link Expressway through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode. It also approved the release of 5 crore as instalment for the construction of Savitribai Phule Girls' hostel at BBAU. It will have the capacity to accommodate 300 students.

