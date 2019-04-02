UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code

national

A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated further

Dhanari (Uttar Pradesh): A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate Dharmendra Yadav and three others for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Yadav had apparently used a convoy of cars for campaigning. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

