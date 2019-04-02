UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code

Updated: Apr 02, 2019, 12:53 IST | ANI

A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated further

UP: Case registered against MP Dharmendra Yadav, three others for violating poll code

Dhanari (Uttar Pradesh): A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party's Badaun candidate Dharmendra Yadav and three others for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Yadav had apparently used a convoy of cars for campaigning. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated further.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

uttar pradeshnational news

Leopard caught in Marol after 2 hours of struggle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Mumbai News
Elections 2019: Young Harvard graduate wants to transform Palghar into Goa

Elections 2019: Young Harvard graduate wants to transform Palghar into Goa