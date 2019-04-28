Up, close and personal with works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma

sunday-mid-day

Explore how legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma influenced modern Indian art practices at a walkthrough

The works of India's greatest artist, Raja Ravi Varma, is timeless, but what's even more noteworthy is the influence his work has had on modern Indian art practices. A new exhibition at Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum will showcase objects that were modelled after Varma's iconic paintings and calendar art Tasneem Mehta, managing trustee and honorary director, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, says, "The idea of the tour took shape in April 2017, when the museum's education team was discussing a programme to honour the artist on his 170th birth anniversary. The tour last year became very popular.

Our idea is to encourage visitors to see all these art historical connections and the trajectory of Indian art in the museum's permanent collection." The museum has also uploaded an 'Insta tour' - a quick walkthrough of the collection inspired by the artist - on its Instagram handle.

The tour will be different from the one held last year. "No two tours at the museum are the same. We are constantly updating our research and each member of the education team brings their own knowledge and narrative skills to the tour," explains Mehta.

WHEN: 11.30 AM

WHERE: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

CALL: 23731234

