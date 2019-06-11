UP CM behaving foolishly: Rahul Gandhi on arrest of Kanojia, two others
The Editors Guild had on Sunday condemned the arrest of Kanojia, Singh and Shukla, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday criticised the arrest of scribe Prashant Kanojia and the editor and the head of a Noida-based TV channel, saying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is behaving "foolishly" and he should release the journalists. Gandhi also claimed that if every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about him is put in jail, most newspapers or news channels would face a severe staff shortage.
"The UP CM is behaving foolishly and needs to release the arrested journalists," the Congress president tweeted. Kanojia, Anuj Shukla, who is the editor of Noida-based TV channel Nation Live, and its head Ishika Singh, have faced police action over the release of alleged objectionable content against the UP chief minister.
The Editors Guild had on Sunday condemned the arrest of Kanojia, Singh and Shukla, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press. An FIR was registered against Kanojia at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".
Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM's office, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath. A group of journalists and activists had held a protest here on Monday over the arrests.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai receives cyclonic rain before monsoon hits around June 15
- Mumbai: Esplanade holds key to heritage tag for whole precinct
- Mumbai Crime: Auto driver threatens to sever traffic cop's head, arrested in Khar
- Mumbai: NEET topper's face in ads of 3 different classes raises hackles
- Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH
- Mumbai: Chaos alert as BMC shuts old bridges in Juhu and Oshiwara
- Politicians to plant 9,000 trees for the 3,000 hacked over Metro 4 work
- Dr Ram Puniyani: To label me anti-Hindu is a carefully constructed prism'
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Court proceedings in Dr Payal Tadvi's case to be recorded on video
- Mumbai Crime: IIT scholar who stalked woman for 5 years held in Bihar
- BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi: New zoo will help preserve Aarey better
- Sewri police arrest 'smart' thieves; discover plan to rob jewellery shops
- Mumbai: Two kids and five dogs electrocuted in first showers
- Nmami Agarwal: Celebrity nutritionist who has trained Manushi Chhillar
- Mumbai Rains: City welcomes first heavy showers of monsoon
- Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in all-white ensemble
- Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet
- Tanuja on the road to recovery; Kajol shares a picture with mother
- Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- Yuvraj Singh: Cricket taught me to fight, fall, dust myself and get up
- World Cup 2019: ICC needs to take a serious look at the LED bails
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Assam CM has always worked for the poor: Rahul Gandhi