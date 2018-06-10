UP CM meets Sanjay Dutt for 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign

Adityanath shared a photograph in which he is seen presenting a booklet featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on the cover

Sanjay Dutt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt to discuss 'Sampark for Samarthan' (contact for support), a personal outreach programme to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years. Adityanath shared a photograph in which he is seen presenting a booklet featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on the cover.

"Thank you Yogi Adityanathji for making me a part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative. It's indeed an honour," Sanjay tweeted. The campaign is a part of the party's effort to reach out to maximum number of people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP launched the contact programme after completing four years of the NDA rule at the Centre. About 4,000 senior party workers, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states, are to carry out the campaign to meet more than one lakh well-known personalities. Shah had earlier called on Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene and her doctor-husband Shriram Nene.

