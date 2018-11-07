UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Faizabad district to be renamed as Ayodhya

national

Several projects, including redevelopment and beautification of 'Ram Ki Paidi' and stoppage of sewage disposal in Saryu river, were launched at the event

Yogi Adityanath

Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya. "Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)" he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram. Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve. He also announced setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya, named after Lord Ram, and a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district. A section of the crowd was also heard chanting "Mandir ka nirman karao" (build a temple).

"Deepotsav is about starting a new tradition," Adityanath said at the event at Katha Park which was also attended by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Several projects, including redevelopment and beautification of 'Ram Ki Paidi' and stoppage of sewage disposal in Saryu river, were launched at the event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever