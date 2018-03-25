UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Gorakhpur-Delhi SpiceJet services

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday formally launched SpiceJet flight services for Delhi at the airport here





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday formally launched SpiceJet flight services for Delhi at the airport here. After reaching Gorakhpur Airport, Adityanath flagged off a Boeing plane of SpiceJet for Delhi, which carried 189 passengers. The 189-seater plane takes 80 minutes to reach Delhi.



"The launching fare was Rs 2,999 and 180 seats were booked by Saturday evening and rest nine seats were booked by today morning," SpiceJet manager Jai Singh said. On the occasion of Navami, the chief minister performed puja at the Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest.



The chief minister also met administrative officials, including District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan and SSP Shalabh Mathur, besides some BJP leaders and exchanged Ram Navami greetings.

