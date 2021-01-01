UP: Drunk father beats 2-month-old son to death with stick

In a horrific incident, a drunk man battered his two-month-old son to death with a stick, after a fight with his wife over his drinking habit, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, accused Devender had a verbal duel with his wife after she objected to his drinking habit in Kaderghar village, situated in Bhawan police circle area, on Wednesday evening.

His wife Renu was carrying the child in her lap when he beat her with a stick. In the process, he also beat up the infant, who succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Prabhakar Kantura said that on Renu's police complaint, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Indian Penal Code was lodged against Devender, who is absconding.

