Up for a challenge?

Fitness first

Our lifestyles are largely sedentary at present, which makes keeping fit all the more important, improvising with exercises within four walls. That's the point of the #HomeFitnessChallenge, which requires you to post a video of a fitness routine. "It can be just push-ups or even climbing the stairs, or a more innovative activity, like doing bicep curls with 5-litre bottles of water," says Jaipur-based Suraj Pal, who has 14.5 million followers on the platform, adding that you can also watermelons for the curls, since they weigh the same. But Pal advises against using heavy objects like gas cylinders since you might strain yourself too much. Safety is paramount. "Start with easy exercises using lightweight objects so that you minimise the chances of damage," he says. Another good idea is to involve family members. That makes things more entertaining, Pal says, ending with, "It becomes more fun, and if you search for #HomeFitnessChallenge online, you'll find lots of exercising options. I personally try combining music and fitness. It's interesting, because the body becomes more focused."

Quarantine hipster

Jaipur-based TikTok influencer Yashi Tank says the reason she loves taking social media challenges is because they are fun and help her interact with her viewers, especially during a difficult time like this. She says that it's difficult to come up with challenges at home as the options are limited. But the 21-year-old has not only been following up with challenges posted by others on the Internet, she has been creating her own, too. For example, the fashion hacks challenge that she says anybody can do. "What can be better than being productive during this lockdown period? I try to make use of clothes that are at home and restyle them to create a new look. All you need to do is grab some old clothes, like sarees or clothes that you have not worn in a while, and create quarantine looks. I've been asking others to do this, too," she says.

Just for laughs

We could all use some humour right now, isn't it? Tank suggests we try the Don't Laugh challenge. It involves using a TikTok filter by the same name. Once you start recording using the filter, your facial features begin changing — your nostrils spread out, eyes get smaller, cheeks get bigger and you end up looking like a cartoon. But you've got to hold your laughter for around 15 seconds, says Tank or you lose. "I did it with my grandmother, and I couldn't stop myself from giggling."

Also try these

Emulate Sania Mirza and perform the Plank challenge that involves a fun exercise. For something less intensive, try the Memories challenge, where you have to choose an old photo, put on similar clothes to the ones you were wearing, and recreate the same pose.

