UP government cuts urea prices

The government has decided to reduce the prices which were hiked after rise in natural gas rates due to increase in VAT prices, the spokesman said.

In a major relief to farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced urea prices, which were increased due to hike in natural gas rates. In a decision taken on Thursday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the cut in urea prices, a government spokesman said.

Now, a 45 kg bag of urea that was retailed at Rs 299 will be available for Rs 266.50, while the 50 kg urea bag will be sold for nearly Rs 299 as against Rs 330.50 earlier. The government has decided to reduce the prices which were hiked after rise in natural gas rates due to increase in VAT prices, the spokesman said. The step has been taken in view of the central and state government's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Yogi also tweeted saying, "The government has decided to reduce the prices of urea for the benefit of the farmers. The rise in prices was because of excess VAT on natural gas. The prices will go down from 12th January, 2019."

Farmers had been demanding availability of urea at the rates similar to ones being charged in other states, and the chief minister has taken this decision, honouring the sentiments of farmers, the spokesperson said.

