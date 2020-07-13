UP government orders probe into killing of cops, Vikas Dubey

Members of Indian Youth Congress stage a demonstration against the killing of Dubey, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the July 3 ambush in Bikru village wherein eight policemen were killed and also the July 10 encounter killing of main accused Vikas Dubey near Kanpur, official sources said on Sunday.

The probe will be headed by Justice Shashikant Agarwal (retd) with its headquarters in Kanpur. The probe report will be submitted within two months.

The investigation will also cover the encounters of criminals done by the police during this period. Six criminals, including Dubey, were killed in these encounters between July 3 and July 10.

According to an official release, the judicial commission will also investigate the police-criminals nexus to check recurrence of such incidents in future. The commission has been tasked to suggest measures to stop such nexus from developing.

The state government set up a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Bhoosreddy on Saturday to probe the police role in the July 3 incident.

Cop who escorted gangster tests positive

An UP police constable, who was in the vehicle that was transporting gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. "The report came in late on Saturday. The cop has now been admitted to an isolation ward," Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said. He said four other police personnel who were also in the vehicle have tested negative.

