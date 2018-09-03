UP government to establish two research centers in BRD Medical College

national

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that two centers will be established for Rs 104 crore in Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College for timely diagnosis and treatment of encephalitis and vector-borne diseases.

"Two important centres will be established for Rs 104 crore in Gorakhpur's BRD medical college for timely diagnosis and treatment of encephalitis and vector-borne diseases," Adityanath told reporters here. "The first is Regional Medical Research Center and the second is Combined Rehabilitation Center for children disabled due to encephalitis," he added.

In August 2017, as many as 60 infants died, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply. The hospital authorities had denied the claims and said that the infants died due to encephalitis.

Adityanath, however, had refuted the reports claiming that 60 infants died due to a shortage of oxygen at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August last year, adding that the incident took place due to "internal politics" at the hospital.

