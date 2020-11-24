UP: Groom's friend receives bullet injury in stomach in celebratory firing

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A close friend of the groom received a bullet injury in the stomach during celebratory firing at the wedding in Amroha.

The incident took place in the Mandaihyo village on Monday. The accused, identified as one Abid Ahmed, who came from the bride's side, has been arrested.

The groom's friend, Mohd Firoz, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and later referred to the Meerut Medical College for advanced treatment.

Firoz received the bullet injury when Abid Ahmed started firing from his gun during the function.

Saidangali SHO Rajeev Sharma said, "Police have registered a case under relevant section of the IPC. The accused man has been arrested. Some reports claim that Firoz and Ahmed had got into an altercation, and the latter shot at the groom's friend. We are investigating all aspects."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever