Up heal and down dale

Ever had a shrink accompany you on a trek? A trip to Nakhind offers you the chance

Nature heals your inner consciousness, especially given the sort of frantic lives we lead in this city, which could make you susceptible to a mixed bag of mental health issues. The chirping of birds, rustling of leaves and the stillness of the mountains can all act as a balm for our wounded mind. So, it isn't necessary that a counselling session be restricted to the confines of a psychologist's chamber. You don't need a couch to lie on to bare your problems. Instead, you can sign up for a first-of-its-kind ecotherapy trek that's slated for this weekend.



Sharad Shah in the midst of the Sahyadris

It's being organised by Carvan Trips. Sharad Shah, the firm's founder, tells us that participants will be taken to Nakhind, a serene spot that's nestled in the Sahyadris. What sets this trek apart from others is that a trained psychologist, Monika Agarwal, will accompany the group. The use of mobile phones will be restricted so that people can truly disconnect from the humdrum of their daily routines. Agarwal will conduct certain activities that will help the trekkers internalise the peace and calm that being in such a place offers. Shah tells us, "Nakhind makes for a pretty trek, and I love the part where there is a ridge and you can see the valley below on either side of you. Plus, there is a geological wonder on top. The word 'nakhind' means eye in Marathi, and when you reach the summit, you'll find a circle that's formed there after centuries of corrosion. When you sit at that spot, you realise how there are so many bigger things at play in this world that we don't find the time to think about. We end up stressing about the smaller things."

ON July 13, 7 am

MEETING POINT Outside Talwalkar Gym, Chakala Metro Station, JB Nagar, Andheri East.

Call 8976949403

Cost Rs 3,000

